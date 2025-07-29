Seasonably Hot This Week

Clear skies with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s. More heat this week with highs back to the normal range. High on Tuesday 107 (normal high is 105)

The quiet weather will stay with us this week as high pressure sits over the region. Sunny skies with seasonable temps. Highs 104-107 and a little breezy each afternoon. Gusts around 15-25 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 70s. August 1 is this Friday and the normal high will be 104.