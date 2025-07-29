Seasonably Hot, Sunny and Breezy on Wednesday

Hot, sunny and breezy this afternoon with gusts around 25 mph. We'll stay breezy through this evening and then the winds will taper off after sunset. Clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s overnight.

Seasonable temps continue on Wednesday with a high of 106. It'll be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southwest as a shortwave trough passes through.

Dry, sunny and seasonably hot weather will continue through the week and into the weekend. Highs 105-106 and a little breezy each afternoon. Gusts around 15-20 mph out of the southwest. Overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Not a lot of change as we head into next week. Hot and sunny with highs in the normal range for this time of year. High of 104 on Monday and Tuesday. Lows in the upper 70s.