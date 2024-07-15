Rinse & Repeat in Las Vegas Monday as more monsoonal moisture treks into southern Nevada

Thanks to this weekend's active weather, temperatures have cooled back to seasonable levels in Las Vegas Monday. Highs in the valley will trend right around average from 105-107 degrees. We'll see partly cloudy skies with some virga (rain that evaporates before it hits the ground) this morning. This afternoon around 1PM, showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop in Clark County, and dissipate around 5PM. We've got a 20-30% chance of rain in Las Vegas. Winds will also pick up around this time to 5-10mph.

With monsoonal activity remember, turn around don't drown! Lots of rain can fall in little time with these systems as well as the potential for hail, lightning, and strong outflow winds.