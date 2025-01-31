Return of 70° Weather

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday starts cold, in the 30s around most of Las Vegas, with a clear sky and light winds. Highs reach near 60° this afternoon, when high clouds thicken up across Southern Nevada.

As rain and mountain snow take aim at Northern California and Northern Nevada the next several days, clouds will increase, particularly Saturday and Monday. No moisture is expected to reach Las Vegas over the next seven days.

After a mostly cloudy morning in the low 40s, we'll see daytime highs in the mid 60s on Saturday, which is February 1st.

Southwest breezes will pick up to 15 mph Saturday and 20 mph on Sunday and Monday. Gusts reach 25 mph Tuesday, 30 mph Wednesday, and 20 mph Thursday.

A stretch of above-average temperatures near 70° begins Sunday, which is Groundhog Day. Mid 70s are possible Monday and Tuesday, which is 10°-15° above-average and only 1°-2° shy of records for those dates.

Nighttime lows won't be as cold moving forward; plan on 40s this weekend and low 50s early next week.

Above-average highs in the mid 60s are expected on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. No rain is forecast over the next seven days in Southern Nevada.