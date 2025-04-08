Record Warmth Thursday and Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The warm-up continues the rest of this week, with mid-to-upper 80s today rising to the mid 90s by Friday. New record highs are likely Thursday (93°) and Friday (95°).

This morning starts in the 60s with a south breeze at 10 mph and high clouds mixed with sun. Highs return to the mid 80s in Pahrump, mid 80s in Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Mesquite, and low 90s in Overton and Laughlin.

Lows the next several nights will drop to the mid 60s, that's milder than we've been in the last week and a half.

Wednesday sees low 90s as sunshine increases and gusts remain around 15 mph.

Thursday (93°) and Friday (95°) will set new daily record highs, as mentioned. Saturday's forecast of 89° is within 2° of the record.

Southwest winds pick up Friday (gusts 25 mph) and especially Saturday (gusts 35 mp), with lingering gusts Sunday of 20 mph.

Temperatures moderate to the low 80s Sunday through next week, just a bit above-average for April.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels remain medium-high the next several days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today as ozone gathers in the warm and still atmosphere.