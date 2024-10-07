Record Warmth This Week

LAS VEGAS — Monday starts in the 70s. Clouds should increase today, but dry weather remains for Southern Nevada. Highs near 100° today, again. Record warm October temperatures last through Friday, with highs gradually dropping to the mid 90s by Friday. Low 90s in Las Vegas from Sunday through most of next week, so the weather outlook remains warm and dry through mid-October. The Excessive Heat Warning continues today for Lake Mead and the Colorado River valley. Nighttime lows also stay mild for October, falling to the mid 70s the next couple nights, low 70s mid-week, and upper 60s Friday night and beyond.