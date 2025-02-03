Record-Tying Warmth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a mild morning near 50° with a partly cloudy sunrise across Southern Nevada.

Southwest afternoon gusts up to 20-25 mph will boost highs to the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Las Vegas expects a record-tying 77° (set in 2018), our first time in the 70s since November.

Monday night dips to the low 50s as gusts linger at 15 mph with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday is another record-tying forecast, up to 76° in Las Vegas (record from 1953) with gusts to 30 mph from the southwest in the afternoon, with increasing sunshine.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be closer to 70° (still almost 10° above-average for early February) as gusts toggle between 30 mph and 35 mph each day.

Nighttime lows this week will be milder than last week, ranging between the upper 40s and low 50s.

Cooler weather returns for the weekend, with highs in the low 60s, lows in the upper 30s, and daytime north breezes at 10 mph to 15 mph.

The UV index is "moderate" at midday, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in winter.

The pollen levels are medium this week, with juniper and ash the predominant pollen types.