Record Heat on Friday

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. High pressure still over the region and the warming trend continues. We may set a new record high on Friday and tying the record on Saturday. More wind on Friday as an area of low pressure moves across the pacific northwest and turning windy on Saturday. Gusts up to 30 mph of the southwest. A little cooler by Sunday with highs in the 80s, but that's still above average for this time of year. The 80s will stay with us next week.