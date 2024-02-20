Watch Now
Rainy Tuesday ahead for Las Vegas as a Pacific storm moves inland

Posted at 8:02 PM, Feb 19, 2024
Southern Nevada is expecting a shot of moisture Tuesday from a coastal low pressure system and we've got rain on deck for the Las Vegas Valley.

Tomorrow morning, some continued light showers will trek into the area so you could encounter some light sprinkles for your commute to work. In the afternoon, these showers will become more widespread and heavier, dropping a few tenths of an inch of rain. Some minor urban ponding is likely to occur with this system.

Snow will accumulate above 7,000 feet in elevation from 3-10 inches and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

Wednesday, rain will become more spotty and we'll see some more sunshine in the forecast to round out the work week.

