Rain Returns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Light rain is already here at sunrise, and temperatures are generally in the low 40s. Be wary of slick roads during the morning commute, as showers increase in coverage. While there may be a few snowflakes in the mix on the edges of the valley, this will be a wet system for Las Vegas.

Rain is more on than off this morning through midday, and should linger this afternoon, so temperatures will struggle to escape the upper 40s. South breezes at 10-20 mph won't make it feel any warmer. A period of moderate-intensity showers in the late afternoon and early evening will cause widespread problems on the roads for the drive home from work.

Rain totals in Las Vegas around 0.50" seem likely, but may be as low as 0.30" or as high as 0.70". Southern Clark County should see lower amounts, near 0.25". Pahrump expects more than 0.50" of rain, with between 0.25" and 0.50" in Overton and Mequite.

Rain pushes east of Southern Nevada before midnight, and the sky will turn partly cloudy. Southwest gusts at 15-25 mph mean evening temperatures in the low 50s will only drop to the upper 40s after midnight.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range until Friday afternoon. Snowfall above 7,000 feet ranges from 1 foot to 2 feet, and 3 feet of snow is possible at the peaks. Lee Canyon and Mt. Charleston expect near 24" of snow, and 35-40 mph wind gusts will lead to treacherous conditions today and this evening, so travel up into the mountains is discouraged today.

Friday sees a mix of clouds and sun, southwest morning gusts at 30 mph, and wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s. There's a 30% chance for an additional shower during the day and evening. Highs reach the upper 50s, and afternoon breezes should taper to 10-15 mph from the west-northwest.

The upcoming weekend should be dry; highs Saturday and Sunday rebound to the low 60s with gusts of 10-15 mph. Each morning will start off in the mid 40s. Saturday looks partly cloudy and Sunday looks mostly cloudy.

Highs climb to the mid 60s early next week and stay there as a dry pattern returns. We may enjoy low 70s by the following weekend (starting Saturday, February 22nd).