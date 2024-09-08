Rain chances return Sunday afternoon

Partly cloudy skies in Las Vegas Sunday morning ahead of storm development in the afternoon. We'll see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms sweep through southern Nevada from 12PM and wrap up around 7PM. Strong outflow winds may bring a return of blowing dust to the city tomorrow evening. Right now, Las Vegas is on target for a 20% chance of rain.

Monday will mark the last chance of rain in the forecast this week - about a 10% chance in Las Vegas - before we dry out on Tuesday.

Good news, low pressure is expected to dip into the northwest next week bringing Las Vegas a pleasant cool down by Thursday with temperatures returning to the 90s! We'll see windy conditions ahead of this shift on Wednesday.