Rain and Thundershowers Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Passing showers and thundershowers will bring wet and windy conditions to Southern Nevada at times from today through tonight. Lightning, 40 mph gusts, and even small hail will be possible near any of today or tonight's downpours.

The rain will be moving to the southwest this morning, and then in a southerly direction this afternoon, this evening, and tonight. There's an 80% chance that your neighborhood sees measurable rain during this time period.

Readings are near 60° at daybreak in Las Vegas, with highs only in the upper 60s this afternoon, just a few degrees beyond the record cool high temperature for the date. The sky looks mostly cloudy today in between the rain. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 50s.

The rain chance lingers at 20% on Tuesday, the sky will be partly cloudy, and highs will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Expect sunny and warmer weather the rest of the week, with 80° Wednesday and 88° Thursday.

A stretch in the 90s is here Friday through the weekend for the first time in several weeks.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.