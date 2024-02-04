Rain and snow returns Sunday

After a stunning Saturday in the Las Vegas valley, conditions are taking a turn. An atmospheric river is ramping up on the coast and overnight we'll see some cloud cover and spotty showers move towards Nevada. A lot of this moisture won't heavily impact the metropolitan area, as much of the current trajectory of this system is heading into the Sierras and central Nevada.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. We could see several feet of snow accumulate in the coming days and roads will be dangerous towards the higher elevations.

It's set to stay on the cooler side as this system pushes inland. High temperatures stick to the mid-50s all the way through Friday.