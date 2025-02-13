Rain and Snow Moves into Las Vegas on Thursday

After more than 200 days without rain, we will break the dry streak Thursday. Rain will be moving in early Thursday morning. Light showers for the morning commute, then turning widespread until tomorrow night. Scattered showers on Friday. Breezy and chilly with highs in the low to upper 50s and gusts around 20-25 mph tomorrow and Friday. Drier this weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Rain amounts: 0.25"-0.50" and Snow: 12"-24" above 7000'.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range until Friday 4pm. Heavy snow above 7000' and gusts up to 50 mph will make travel very difficult to impossible.