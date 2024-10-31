Quiet Weather for Halloween

LAS VEGAS — Daybreak temperatures are in the low-and-mid 40s, as cold as we've been since April. Highs approach 70° this afternoon with mostly sunny conditions and south breezes at 5-10 mph. A few gusts approach 15 mph in the afternoon. Lingering 5-10 mph breezes will add to the chill come trick-or-treat time as readings fall through the 60s after sunset (near 6:00 p.m.). November starts Friday and we'll wake up to the upper 40s before finishing back near 70° under a partly cloudy sky with light winds. A new weather system this weekend brings a mostly cloudy sky and 30% chance for showers. Rain totals may approach 0.10" in Las Vegas between Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. Highs will be limited to the mid 60s this weekend. We fall back Saturday night, gaining an hour as we return to standard time, so sunrise and sunset on Sunday shift an hour earlier to 6:06 a.m. and 4:41 p.m., respectively. We'll remain cooler-than-average early next week with highs in the 60s and lows near 50°.