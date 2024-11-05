Quiet Voting Weather, Windy Tonight

LAS VEGAS — Election Day starts in the 40s with calm winds and a mix of sun and high clouds. Readings climb to the upper 60s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky and winds under 10 mph. Breezes pick up this evening (north 10-20 mph) and get stronger by midnight (north 15-30 mph) while lows drop to the 40s, yielding wind chills in the 30s! A Wind Advisory starts at 7pm Tuesday and runs through 10am Wednesday in Las Vegas (and 7pm Wednesday for the Colorado River Valley and Lake Mead). North gusts of 35 mph on Wednesday keep sunrise temperatures in the 40s feeling like the 30s, and highs only reach 59° as north gusts linger. Wednesday night and Thursday morning see 25-30 mph lingering gusts, so lows in the low 40s feel like the 30s. Northeast breezes at 15-25 mph Thursday diminish in the afternoon as highs reach the low 60s. Friday through the weekend will be calm, mostly sunny, and in the mid-60s to near 70°. We'll keep dropping to the 40s each night during this stretch. Veterans Day on Monday will reach 71° as south winds pick up to 10-20 mph. North winds at 15-25 mph Tuesday will accompany a cool down to the mid 60s.