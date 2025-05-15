Quiet and Warmer on Thursday

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. The pleasant weather will continue Thursday with mostly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the 80s. Breezy at times on Friday and high temps in the 80s. Big changes for the weekend. An area of low pressure will dropping into the region and giving us another round of strong winds by Saturday and that will continue Sunday. Chance of showers and storms on Sunday and temperatures will only reach into the mid 70s. Dry and cool early next week and warmer temperatures return by mid week.