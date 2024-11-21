Quiet and Cool, Then Weekend Changes

LAS VEGAS — Today's forecast is..We start in the upper 30s and low 40s with a clear and calm sky. Plan on mid 60s Thursday and Friday as light winds remain. We'll approach 70° Saturday afternoon despite turning mostly cloudy. Southwest gusts reach 25 mph Saturday and 15 mph Sunday (when rain chances climb to 20%). The F1 race is Saturday night from 10 p.m. to midnight, and we'll be near 60° with 10-15 mph breezes, mostly cloudy conditions, and a 5-10% chance for a few showers. Sunday brings a 20% chance for a few showers, morning temperatures in the 50s, and daytime highs in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky and 10-15 mph breezes. A 20% rain chance lingers Monday and Tuesday as highs dip to the low 60s. The days around Thanksgiving look cool, with forecast highs of 61° on Wednesday and Thursday, then upper 50s Friday into the following weekend.