Presidents Day Turns Breezy

LAS VEGAS — Presidents Day morning is partly cloudy and in the low 50s with calm conditions in Las Vegas. We'll see a small 10% rain chance today and tonight. Highs this afternoon are near 70° with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Lows tonight drop to the low 50s. Rain chances climb to 60% Tuesday (possible in the morning but most likely in the afternoon, evening, and night) as clouds thicken and drop highs to the low 60s, with lingering southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Rain winds down Wednesday morning (40% chance in Las Vegas then) and temperatures through midweek remain in the low 60s as southwest winds linger at 10-20 mph.

This moisture falls as snow in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. Snow levels drop to 6,000 feet by Tuesday night, with amounts near 4" in Mt. Charleston and 8" in Lee Canyon.

Thursday in the valley is mostly cloudy and in the low 60s with breezes at 5-15 mph. Lows drop to the mid 40s at night through the middle and end of the week. Mid-to-upper 60s return Friday (partly cloudy) and this weekend (mostly cloudy). Sunday sees slim rain chances at 20% as well as south breezes at 10-20 mph.