Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Potent Pacific storm system set to impact region over the coming days

Posted at 9:33 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 00:33:27-05

An atmospheric river is drenching the southwest like a fire hose over the coming days.

Sunday's light, off and on showers will ramp up to steady rain overnight. Monday, the Las Vegas area will track a 60% chance of the area seeing a couple of tenths of an inch of rain. Heavy, wet snow will fall on elevations higher than 6,000 feet. Right now, tomorrow's active weather could dump a foot of snow or more on Mt. Charleston. Dangerous road conditions are expected in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Tuesday.

The strong, southeast trajectory of this system will bring wind speeds up to 15-20mph tomorrow morning in areas of the region. Gusts could blow even stronger at times with mountain elevations tracking gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory has also been issued through for Esmeralda, Central and Southern Nye County, along with Western Clark County. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Southern Nye and Western Clark Counties as excessive rainfall could cause flash flooding.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018