Potent Pacific storm system set to impact region over the coming days

An atmospheric river is drenching the southwest like a fire hose over the coming days.

Sunday's light, off and on showers will ramp up to steady rain overnight. Monday, the Las Vegas area will track a 60% chance of the area seeing a couple of tenths of an inch of rain. Heavy, wet snow will fall on elevations higher than 6,000 feet. Right now, tomorrow's active weather could dump a foot of snow or more on Mt. Charleston. Dangerous road conditions are expected in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Tuesday.

The strong, southeast trajectory of this system will bring wind speeds up to 15-20mph tomorrow morning in areas of the region. Gusts could blow even stronger at times with mountain elevations tracking gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory has also been issued through for Esmeralda, Central and Southern Nye County, along with Western Clark County. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Southern Nye and Western Clark Counties as excessive rainfall could cause flash flooding.