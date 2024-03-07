Possible Showers Today

LAS VEGAS — Showers in Southern Clark County before sunrise this Thursday morning, so it's wet in places like Searchlight and Laughlin. Las Vegas has seen a few sprinkles overnight, but we expect a mostly cloudy sky at sunrise with southwest breezes at 10 mph and temperatures in the low 50s. Expect scattered showers to develop over the mountains before midday. A few inches of snow is possible in Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon. There's a 30% chance of passing rain in Las Vegas from late morning through afternoon that lingers this evening. An afternoon rumble of thunder is possible. In between the showers, highs reach the mid 60s with breezes at 10-20 mph and a mix of clouds and partial sun.

Lows tonight drop to the upper 40s as skies clear. North winds pick up Friday with daytime gusts of 25 mph, sunshine, and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend looks great with mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun and gusts capped at 15 mph. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s across the weekend. A reminder that we "spring forward" Saturday night, losing an hour of sleep, but beginning Sunday sunrise will be near 7:00 a.m. and sunset will be closer to 7:00 p.m. as we enter"Daylight Saving Time."

Typical early March temperatures (highs near 70°) continue Monday and Tuesday. Southwest gusts of 25 mph on Monday will be closer to 15 mph on Tuesday, but northwest winds at 15-25 mph Wednesday will drop highs to the upper 60s.