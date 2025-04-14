Pool weather continues, cooldown coming later this week

High pressure continues to keep us in above average territory as we roll into Monday. Las Vegas will see temperatures reach the upper 80s through Tuesday. In my book, that's great pool weather! Just don't forget the sunscreen and water to stay hydrated.

Our temperatures will drop slightly Wednesday with a high of 85 ahead of a low pressure trough that will drop into Southern Nevada Thursday. When that happens, prepare for breezy conditions and a cooldown with a possible slight chance of precipitation. Confidence is still low in terms of timing and impact of this system.



Low confidence in the forecast.