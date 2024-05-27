Plenty of sunshine for your Las Vegas Memorial Day forecast

Summer is here! High pressure aloft is set to warm up the southwest over the next week or so, but Memorial Day is set to hit near-normal temperatures in the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. Very little cloud cover is anticipated with this weather pattern, so no matter what kind of plans you have for your holiday, pack the sunscreen! Temperatures will continue to warm through the work week with highs in the upper 90s and low triple digits - that'll be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average for Las Vegas in late May.