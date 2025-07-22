Pleasant Week in Southern Nevada

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Nye County until 10 pm tonight due to the dry and breezy conditions. Any fire that starts will spread quickly.

Clear skies with lows in the 70s tonight. It's a pleasant looking week in Southern Nevada. Sunny and dry with high temps staying below average for this time of year, as a trough stays over the region. Forecast highs 100-104. Avg high is 105 .

Breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight temps will drop into the 70s, which is also cooler than average. Avg low is 83.