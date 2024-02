Quiet night with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the forties.High pressure will keep us dry through the weekend with sun and clouds and mild temperatures. High temps will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. Slight chance of showers starting on Monday with next system approaching and it’ll be windy with SW gusts 30-35 mph. We’ll still remain windy on Tuesday with a slight chance of showers. Cooler and drier midweek with temperatures in the 50s.