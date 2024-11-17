Pleasant Sunday ahead

Sunday is expected to be quite a nice day here in Southern Nevada! Skies will be mostly clear with a soft afternoon breeze and temperatures on the cooler side. We'll kick off the day with temps in the 40s and warm into the upper 50s by mid-day. Briefly into the afternoon we'll see our temperatures peak in the low 60s ahead of sunset. We're slightly below average and we'll stay in that territory through Friday. Right now, our coolest day is expected to be Tuesday with a high of just 57 but at the end of the week we'll be pushing into above average territory with highs in the low 70s. As low pressure pushes south into Nevada Monday and into Tuesday, expect some winds to accompany the system, but right now conditions are not expected to be damaging.