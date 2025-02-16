Picture perfect Presidents' Day Weekend continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Not sure you could ask for a better Presidents' Day Weekend forecast than the one we have on tap!

Temps stayed in the low to mid 60s for a majority of our forecast area on Saturday, with some high clouds and light breezes.

We expect a lot more of the same on Sunday, too, with daytime high temperatures hovering right around the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s, which is right on par with climatological norms for mid-February.

Temps will start to tick up slightly above normal this work week, but—as of now—won't be tip toeing into the 70s until possibly next weekend.

If you enjoyed the rain as much as I did on Thursday, then you're going to be disappointed: forecast models are fairly confident that we're going to be dry in the valley for the next couple weeks.

However, that means it's going to be gorgeous if you have any plans to get outdoors on the long weekend. If you don't, try to get outside and enjoy the beautiful Southern Nevada conditions that Mother Nature has cooked up for us!