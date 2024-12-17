Partly Cloudy With a Milder Afternoon Ahead. Mid 60s Continue The Rest of the Week in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. High clouds at sunrise will thin out by midday, and then thicken again this afternoon. Highs in the low and mid 60s today are milder than yesterday's upper 50s.

Northern parts of the Las Vegas valley see 15 mph gusts today, but the wind looks quiet elsewhere. It's a different story for the Colorado River Valley, where a Wind Advisory runs from 6pm today until 4pm tomorrow for 45 mph gusts, mainly from Lake Mohave through Laughlin.

Lows tonight dip to the mid 40s in Las Vegas, but low 40s elsewhere.

Northeast breezes up to 15 mph again on Wednesday, favoring the north part of the valley. Mid 60s (about 10° above-average) continue the rest of the week, and Wednesday looks mostly sunny.

We'll stay about that mild this weekend, and into next week, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There may be a few light showers as we navigate the holidays, and some 15-20 mph gusts, but nothing too impactful is expected at this time in Las Vegas.