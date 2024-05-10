Partly Cloudy and Pleasant Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies and lighter winds tonight. A pleasant day tomorrow with some more clouds and highs in the low 80s. Slight chance of showers tomorrow and Saturday as an area of low pressure is over our region. More heat starting on Sunday as high pressure builds in. Highs in the low 90s and we’ll stay in the 90s through most of next week with sunny skies.
Posted at 7:31 PM, May 09, 2024
