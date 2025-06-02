Watch Now
Geneva Zoltek's forecast on the active weather pattern and milder temps expected Monday in Las Vegas.
Overnight storms, mild weather Monday
The weather has certainly taken a turn this Sunday! Coming off of record breaking heat Saturday and an Extreme Heat Warning, hopefully the cloud cover and milder temperatures are a welcome change. But the question is, how long will we be able to stave off the triple-digits?

An area of low pressure is migrating through the Desert Southwest and producing some storm activity. This Sunday, convection has been mostly generated in Central Nevada, Arizona, and Southern California - while Southern Nevada has remained mostly dry and breezy.

Southerly wind speeds up to 20mph will continue overnight and Las Vegas will see a shot at some rain - right now it's about a 20% chance but the moisture will clear up quickly and there is a low chance of any flash flooding. By the morning hours Monday, we'll be back to milder conditions with seasonal temps to kick off the work week. Las Vegas maintains a slight chance of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday, but mostly the action in Southern Nevada is hit-or-miss. Temperatures climb back to the 100s by Friday. Enjoy this break from the heat while it lasts!

