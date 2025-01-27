Overnight moisture rolling through, drive safe on your morning commute!

The center of a low pressure is headed from SoCal to SoNev...Southern Nevada that is. As it pushes eastward, we will see some precipitation develop in the overnight hours from Sunday night into early Monday morning. With temperatures dropping into the 30s tonight and that precipitation headed our way (a 40% chance in Las Vegas with up to 0.5 inches expected) roads are expected to be slick...even icy! Use lots of caution for your early morning commute because of this. Snow will be falling upwards of 4,500 feet in elevations the Spring Mountains tonight, so we could wake up to some white caps on the mountains. For the most part, this system will clear out by Monday afternoon with some remaining light sprinkles through Tuesday.