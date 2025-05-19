One more day with temps in the 80s before work week heats up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures around the valley are getting ready to heat up, so make sure to enjoy Monday's high temps in the mid-80s while it lasts!

In fact, our warming trend kicking off on Tuesday will bring daytime highs into the triple digits for the first time in 2025 by Thursday, when Harry Reid Airport is forecasted to hit 101.

Before we get there though, winds will be calmer than the extremely gutsy conditions we saw over the weekend, but will still be breezy through Monday and into Tuesday.

Expect temps in the low to mid 90s on Tuesday, and into the upper 90s by Wednesday.

If and when we hit the 100 degree threshold on Thursday, it'll mark the hottest day of the year so far—we hit 99 on back to back days on May 10 and 11. Last year we hit 100 at the airport for the first time on May 17, so we're only missing that mark by a few days.

Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies are expected for the week—remember to stay hydrated and pack your sunscreen!