One More Day in the 90s

LAS VEGAS — Monday starts in the 70s in Las Vegas with upper 60s in a few cooler neighborhoods. It's down to the 50s in Pahrump. Sunshine and calm conditions are here today, with highs in the mid-and-upper 90s. Lows the next couple nights drop to the 70s. A warming trend is here the rest of the week. Highs reach 103° Tuesday as sun and light winds persist. We'll be between 104° and 106° the rest of the week, and through Labor Day weekend. Aside from a small 10% pop-up rain chance Thursday and Friday, the pattern looks dry as we wrap up August and start September. Lows at night will be a bit milder, near 80°, during this time frame.