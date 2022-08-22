LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a tornado warning on Sunday until 5:15 p.m.

However, KTNV meteorologist Bree Guy says she would not be surprised if the storm and tornadoes continue after this time.

The NWS also issued the tornado warning for Northern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona, and Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Nevada, and Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada.

Officials say the impact of this weather could be flying debris. This could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

NWS Las Vegas: Tornado warning issued for northeastern Clark County