NWS Las Vegas: Southwest winds could reach 40 mph, gusts up to 65 mph

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The weather service said there will be southwest winds that can reach up to 30 to 40 mph. Gusts can reach speeds of 55 to 65 mph.

The areas affected according to the alert are the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," officials said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."