13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An unsettled weather pattern begins Tuesday with a series of storms impacting the Western US. The first system is spreading heavy mountain snow into the high Sierra with generally light rain elsewhere, but it's packing a punch with gusty winds in Southern Nevada. A Wind Advisory is in place for the Colorado River Valley/Lake Mead National Recreation Area from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday with southwest 20-30 mph winds an gusts to 45 mph. There's also a Wind Advisory through 10 p.m. Tuesday for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon- we could see gusts up to 65 mph for the high elevations. Gusts will reach closer to 35 mph through the rest of the Vegas valley. After the wind comes rain with 40% rain chances this evening through Wednesday morning. We're not expecting much- in fact Las Vegas may struggle to get more than 0.01". Snow levels lower to 7,500 to 8,500 Tuesday evening. Rain chances look as follows:

Tuesday night: 40%

Wednesday: 50%

Thursday and Friday: 10-20%

Saturday: 20%

Saturday night (New Year's Eve): 70%

Sunday morning (New Year's Day): 90%

Sunday night: 60%

Daytime highs will fall into the mid 50s by Thursday, the upper 50s this weekend and low 50s are expected as we head towards next week.