NWS Las Vegas issues flash flood warning, FAA announces flight delays for LAS

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.21.03 PM.png
Valley View camera / KTNV
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas and the Federal Aviation Administration both sent out notices today because of Monday's weather.
Posted at 7:25 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 23:02:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas and the Federal Aviation Administration both sent out notices because of Monday's weather.

The NWS said that a flash flood warning is issued on Monday from 7:01 p.m. until 10 p.m. the same day. This is for areas in west Clark County in Southern Nevada.

The NWS continues saying that some locations that can experience flash flooding include Pahrump, Rainbow Canyon, Spring Mountains, Mt. Charleston, Mary Jane Falls Campground, McWilliams Campground, Dolomite Campground, Fletcher View Campground, Kyle Canyon Campground, Mahogany Grove Campground, Hilltop Campground, Lovell Canyon Campground and Willow Creek Campground.

This is said to include portions of Highway 160 and Lee Canyon Road as well.

The FAA also wants to inform people that due to the weather and rain, some departing flights are experiencing delays for Harry Reid International Airport.

These delays could be up to 2 hours and 42 minutes according to the FAA. They are advising people to check with your airline to see if your flight is affected.

