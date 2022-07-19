Scattered thunderstorms continue Monday with chances 20-30% across the Las Vegas valley. Storms that develop have the potential to pack a punch with locally heavy rain, gusty outflow wind, and frequent lightning. Storms will settle down after sunset with cloud cover clearing into Tuesday morning. The weather pattern dries out from here with storm chances dropping to 10% Tuesday and out of the forecast for the second half of the week. With drier air returning, temperatures really heat up once again with lows in the upper 80s and highs climbing close to 110º through the start of the weekend under mostly sunny skies. A slight uptick in moisture moves back in Saturday and Sunday with isolated storm chances returning.