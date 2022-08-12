Watch Now
NWS Las Vegas: Flood Advisory issued for a portion of Southern Nevada until midnight

Posted at 9:14 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 00:50:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas has issued a flood advisory until 12:15 a.m. Friday.

The NWS said that the flooding would be caused by excessive rainfall.

NWS said that the doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen throughout the Las Vegas valley.

