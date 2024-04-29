Watch Now
Nothing getting in the way of these warm spring days in Las Vegas!

Posted at 7:09 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 22:09:22-04

We're continuing to warm up here in southern Nevada as high pressure builds in the Southwest. Monday our temperatures will reach levels slightly above average with a high of 88 in Las Vegas. Tuesday we'll continue to climb into the low 90s. Afternoon breezes are expected over the next few days with gusts around 20mph in the afternoon Monday/Tuesday. Lots of sunshine, so wear that sunblock!

Wednesday/Thursday we'll see a little bit of a mix-up with a cooler air mass descending towards the region. This will briefly take our temperatures down a notch, but we quickly warm back up again reaching the low 90s once again by next weekend.

