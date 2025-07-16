Not as Hot with a Chance of Storms on Thursday

Hazy, hot and breezy this afternoon. Air Quality is Moderate and the Gothic Fire is at 30, 786 acres with 10% containment.

It'll be warm tonight with lows dropping into the 70s and 80s. A low pressure system from the south will be bringing moisture into Southern Nevada on Thursday. This will give us a slight chance of showers and storms by the late afternoon. That chance will continue Thursday night and Friday. Slight chance Saturday afternoon. These storms could produce brief heavy rain, strong winds and lightning as they move through. Cooler temps on

Thursday (99) and Friday (99) and back into the triple digits on Saturday (104)

Dry and warmer by Sunday with average high temps and this will continue through early next week. Breezy at times with gusts around 20 mph. Highs (104-105)