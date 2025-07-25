Nice weekend ahead!

Friday's fabulous forecast includes high temperatures reaching the low triple digits once again in the Las Vegas Valley. We'll see mostly sunny skies with occasional breezes this afternoon. Sustained winds peak around 10-15mph with gusts up to 22mph coming in from the south.

Saturday's forecast will look very similar, if not slightly cooler, with a high temperature of 100 degrees expected in Las Vegas with a return of afternoon breezes and plenty of sunshine. Head to Lake Mead if you want hotter temps, that area will warm up to 107 degrees tomorrow. Head to Mt Charleston if you want cooler temps, the higher elevations will see the upper 60s, low 70s.

On Sunday, we begin a brief warming trend with temps incrementally warming through Wednesday back to more seasonal levels. We also have another shot at monsoonal moisture later on in the work week.