Nice weather to wrap up 2024!

Windy weather rolled into the region Sunday triggering a High Wind Warning in the Spring Mountains. Southwesterly winds could bring impacts to trees and powerlines...and we'll see some blowing dust and debris. Las Vegas Valley is experiencing some residual winds with this system, though no warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

We'll wrap up 2024 with some warmer than average conditions and temperatures peaking in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday. New Year's Eve will be CHILLY! So if you're out watching fireworks...make sure to grab the extra layers. New Year's Day (Wednesday) will be slightly cooler with a high of 60 degrees. Mostly sunny conditions will hang with us to start out the work week. Enjoy!