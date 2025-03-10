Nice Today, Rain and Wind Later This Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday starts chilly, in the 40s, with sunshine and calm winds. The afternoon looks mostly sunny and mild, in the low 70s, with east-southeast gusts of only 10-15 mph.

Monday night sees increasing clouds and lows near 50°.

Tuesday brings south gusts of 15-20 mph and a mostly cloudy sky as readings reach the upper 60s after beginning near 50°.

Wednesday is windy (south gusts of 25-30 mph around and after midday) with increasing clouds and daybreak temperatures in the upper 40s that climb to the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Wednesday night brings a round of rain and mountain snow that will last into Thursday morning. Most of Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, Pahrump, Mesquite, and Laughlin, will see between 0.10" and 0.25" of moisture.

Thursday is also very windy, with south gusts to 30 mph in the morning, southwest gusts to 40 mph at midday, and west gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

With the forecast rain, Thursday temperatures will be much cooler, in the 50s all day long.

Friday is dry, partly cloudy, not as breezy (southwest gusts 10-15), but still chilly, with low 40s at daybreak only reaching the upper 50s in the afternoon.

The weekend ahead starts nice on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s after another chilly start in the low 40s. Southwest winds pick up to 15-30 mph in the afternoon on Sunday as clouds thicken and highs reach the upper 60s with a 10% rain chance.

The UV index is "moderate" from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) and "high" from noon to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea when the forecast includes some sunshine, even when temperatures are cool.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today due to particle pollution, but "good" on Tuesday.