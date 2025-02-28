Nice Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and northeast breezes at 5-10 mph. This evening dips into the 60s after sunset.

Saturday is the nicer of the two weekend days; we'll be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s and light breezes at 5-10 mph. Not a bad start to the month of March!

Sunday brings 68° alongside southwest gusts of 35 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and a 30% chance of a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Any rainfall would be light, with no more than a few hundredths of an inch.

Sunday night brings a continued chance of spotty light showers, southwest winds at 10-20 mph, and lows in the low 50s.

Monday drops to the upper 50s as a 30% chance for scattered light showers continues amidst a mostly cloudy sky; west-southwest breezes at 15-25 mph will accentuate the cooler air.

Most of next week remains cool with highs in the mid 60s through Thursday. Nighttime lows dip to the mid-and-upper 40s.

Rain chances are back in Southern Nevada on Wednesday and Thursday, although again, any rainfall would be on the light side.

A jump back to the upper 60s and low 70s is expected next Friday and beyond.

The UV index is "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are medium-high to high the next four days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.