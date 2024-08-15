Nice Early, Then Hot

LAS VEGAS — We start in the upper 70s and low 80s this Thursday before afternoon gusts of 20 mph and sunshine send highs to 106° while humidity stays low. Temperatures late tonight drop to the low 80s. Friday hits 108° as southwest gusts hit 25 mph in the afternoon alongside a mostly sunny sky. Gusts reach 30 mph and 25 mph on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Highs near 106° each weekend afternoon will be aggravated by the humidity, which also gives us warmer nights in the mid 80s. The forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun and 20% rain and storm chances on Saturday and Sunday. Las Vegas highs will approach 110° next week, within a few degrees of record levels for late August. Lingering humidity through early next week, if not longer, will make the heat feel worse and keep a small 10% rain and storm chance on the menu.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.