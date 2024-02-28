Nice Day Before a Windy Stretch

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the 40s with a clear sky and calm conditions. Sunshine sends highs to the mid 60s this afternoon, and gusts will be limited to 10 mph. The UV index is in the "medium" category from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., meaning a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes, so SPF 30 sunscreen is a good idea.

Lows tonight drop to the mid 40s under a clear sky, while south breezes pick up a bit Thursday morning at 5-15 mph. Gusts of 25 mph are forecast Thursday morning and afternoon (high of 72° with a mostly sunny sky) before winds peak at 30 mph in the evening.

Friday and Saturday deliver gusts of 45 mph from the southwest, which should kick up dust, deliver crosswinds on the roads, and possibly lead to a few spotty power outages. Highs in the upper 60s Friday drop to the low 60s Saturday, when a 20% rain chance develops. Expect a 10% rain chance Sunday, even cooler highs in the upper 50s, and lingering west-southwest gusts of 20-25 mph.

Monday looks less windy (northeast breezes 10-15 mph) but chilly; we'll start near 40° and finish in the upper 50s with increasing afternoon clouds. Next Tuesday is breezy (south gusts 20 mph) with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the low 60s.