Nice Afternoons Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's another early morning in the 30s around Las Vegas. Highs stay near 60° today, with calm winds and lots of sunshine.

Temperatures dip to the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday as northwest flow takes over across the West. Lows will be in the mid 30s across the weekend.

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and it looks chilly and breezy. North gusts of 20-25 mph will make highs in the low 50s feel more like the 40s. Monday night into Tuesday morning falls near-freezing across Las Vegas for the first time this winter.

Highs remain in the low 50s Tuesday, then rise to the upper 50s midweek as dry weather remains entrenched across the Desert Southwest. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 30s most of next week.