Near-Record High Today. Well Above-Average Temperatures Through Christmas. A Few Showers on Christmas Eve.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another cool morning in the 40s with high clouds filtering the sunshine. Highs reach the upper 60s again today, which would tie the record of 68° from 1942 in Las Vegas.

Light winds are the rule the next several days. Lows tonight dip to the mid 40s.

Mid 60s (about 10° above-average) continue the rest of the week, this weekend, and early next week. There may be a few light showers on Christmas Eve day and night, as well as southwest gusts of 20 mph ahead of a cold front.

Northwest breezes on Christmas Day will bring sunshine, and slightly cooler highs in the low 60s.

We see a chillier weather pattern as we peek ahead to New Year's Eve and Day; Las Vegas will drop to the mid 30s after midnight as we ring in 2025.