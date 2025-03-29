Near-record high temps in the rear view mirror as Southern Nevada rolls into a beautiful weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With upcoming high temps at or below normal in Southern Nevada, it might be hard to believe that we almost tied a record high temperature just a few days ago!

Harry Reid Airport reached 92 degrees on Wednesday, one degree shy of the record, and the 5th earliest 90 degree day in Las Vegas on record—the earliest was on March 13, 2007.

Daytime highs on Friday were in the low to mid 70s for a majority of us, which is right where we're supposed to be to wrap up March.

A beautiful weekend is shaping up for us, too—temps should be in the mid 70s with some periods of off and on cloud cover, and those pesky breezes will be making their presence known once again.

Plus, it's opening weekend for the Las Vegas Aviators! You can't ask for better baseball weather, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday expected to be in the low 70s, and first pitch on Sunday at noon seeing temps in the upper 60s.

Once we get through Monday, temps will drop off fairly significantly for the rest of the work week, hovering just below the 70 degree mark through Friday, which is below where we're supposed to be in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be at or below normal as well, sitting in the mid 50s.

We expect it to stay dry through this stretch of below normal temps, despite several different periods of low pressure bringing some winds. There's some instability showing in some models towards the back half of next week which could increase precipitation chances, although it's still fairly uncertain how that might shake out at this point.

Have a great weekend!